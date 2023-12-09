Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon share BTS pics with birthday boy Dharmendra from sets of their untitled film

Dharmendra celebrated his 88th birthday on December 8. Numerous birthday wishes poured in for the veteran actor from several Bollywood celebrities as well as fans and among them were Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The actors made separate posts and shared pictures with the birthday boy from the sets of their untitled film.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon share PICS with Dharmendra on his birthday

On December 8, Shahid Kapoor shared a behind-the-scene picture with Dharmendra from the sets of their untitled film. In the picture, Shahid can be seen clicking a happy selfie with the veteran actor.

The Kabir Singh actor wore a white t-shirt and blue jacket while the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor donned a woolen outfit, a hat, and sunglasses. Sharing the picture, Kapoor wrote, "To the OG evergreen SUPERSTAR in every MAUSAM happy birthday @aapkadharam sir." Have a look:

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram Stories and shared a behind-the-scene snap with Dharmendra from the sets of their untitled film. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Dharam Ji!! (red heart and red rose)." She further added, "You are the warmest, kindest and such an inspiration!! I'm lucky to have gotten the opportunity to work with you Sir! May God bless you with all the happiness and good health! (red heart and praying emoji)." Take a look:

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Shahid Kapoor is teaming up with Dinesh Vijan for the first time for a unique love story. Soon after, we revealed that the film in question will be directed by Amit Joshi, and will feature Kriti Sanon as the female lead. We also reported how the film will be a one of it’s kind robotics based romantic comedy with Kriti Sanon as a robot and Shahid Kapoor as a scientist.

After that, we have also exclusively learnt that the latest addition to the ensemble cast of this unique romantic comedy is the legendary actor, Dharmendra. “Dharam ji has already started shooting for the film with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Dimple Kapadia. His presence brought in a different sense of energy on the set and everyone has taken this chance to learn from the acting legend. His is a very dynamic role in the film and will be the surprise package once the team starts to open their cards for the audience,” revealed a source close to the development.

