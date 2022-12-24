Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's 'crazy' chemistry inside flight shows they will be a fire in Dinesh Vijan's next
It’s Christmas time! And to make it more special for fans, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon engaged in a fun banter in flight. Have a look at their epic Instagram messages.
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are popular actors in the Bollywood industry who enjoy a fan following of millions of people. 2022 has been a special year for both of these actors. Shahid’s film Jersey was received well at the box office. Kriti’s film Bhediya performed exceedingly well at the box office. And now, to add up, we will soon see them in a film together on the big screen.
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon enjoy a crazy time in flight
Amidst such developments, Shahid and Kriti were spotted having fun with each other as they bumped into each other on a flight. Taking to Instagram, Kriti shared a selfie with Shahid and captioned it as, “KS & SK @shahidkapoor” with a heart emoji.
Kriti even shared a glimpse of their in-flight experience on her Instagram story. She dropped a sweet message for Shahid which read, “My Way of Wishing Merry Christmas.” Soon after this story, Shahid shared another glimpse of their Christmas diaries on his Instagram handle. It showed Kriti flashing an adorably cute smile and the caption read, “When you have a really annoying over enthu co-passenger.”
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, to star in Dinesh Vijan’s next?
Pinkvilla in July this year reported that Kriti Sanon joined Shahid Kapoor in Dinesh Vijan's unique love story. On July 21, Pinkvilla reported that Shahid Kapoor is teaming up with Dinesh Vijan for the first time on a unique love story that goes on floors by the end of 2022.
This untitled upcoming film will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi, and multiple European countries over a span of 4 to 5 months, a source close to Pinkvilla revealed.
