Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's 'crazy' chemistry inside flight shows they will be a fire in Dinesh Vijan's next

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are popular actors in the Bollywood industry who enjoy a fan following of millions of people. 2022 has been a special year for both of these actors. Shahid’s film Jersey was received well at the box office. Kriti’s film Bhediya performed exceedingly well at the box office. And now, to add up, we will soon see them in a film together on the big screen.

Amidst such developments, Shahid and Kriti were spotted having fun with each other as they bumped into each other on a flight. Taking to Instagram, Kriti shared a selfie with Shahid and captioned it as, “KS & SK @shahidkapoor” with a heart emoji.

Kriti even shared a glimpse of their in-flight experience on her Instagram story. She dropped a sweet message for Shahid which read, “My Way of Wishing Merry Christmas.” Soon after this story, Shahid shared another glimpse of their Christmas diaries on his Instagram handle. It showed Kriti flashing an adorably cute smile and the caption read, “When you have a really annoying over enthu co-passenger.”