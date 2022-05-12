Shahid Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu & Ishaan Khatter are making the most of their Euro bike trip; Here's how

Who does not love a boys’ trip? It is all about fun, chatter and making lifelong memories. Currently, Shahid Kapoor, his brother Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu are on one and they absolutely cannot keep calm! They are on the Euro Bike Trip and having the absolute time of their lives. Recently, we stumbled upon an excited selfie of the boys and amped us up too. So what are you waiting for? Call up the boys and embark on your own trip too!

In the selfie that was shared by Suved Lohia, all the boys looked super handsome. Shahid looked dapper in a lavender sweatshirt. On the other hand, Ishaan looked just too cute in his black tee as he accessorised it with a fashionable necklace. Kunal Kemmu had a goofy pout on and looked smart in grey vest and cap. The picture clearly expressed how much fun these boys are having, from having coffee to indulging in discussion. Along with the picture, Suved wrote, “Coffee bike and conversations !! #eurobiketrip2022 #boysonamission." The post went viral within minutes as fans from all over could feel their excitement. One fan adorably wrote, “Can I join you?”

Take a look at the PIC:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his recent release, Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur. On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter is all set to essay the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in the upcoming film Pippa. It is based on the life of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, who was a war veteran and along with his siblings fought during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The film will also star Mrunal Thakur, playing Khatter's younger sister while Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen essaying the role of his elder brother.

