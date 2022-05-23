Shahid Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu & Ishaan Khatter climb a wall; Former says 'sorry aunty' for THIS hilarious reason

Shahid Kapoor has been making the headlines of late as he was on a Europe trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu and their boy gang. The Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor was seen enjoying biking at the picturesque locale and while he is quite active on social media, Shahid made sure to keep his fans updated about the fun they had during the trip. And now, Shahid is back in Mumbai, but looks like he is still not over his Europe vacation mode.

The Kabir Singh actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a new video from his fun times with the boys in Europe and it is grabbing the eyeballs. In the video, Shahid, Kunal and Ishaan were seen flaunting their balancing skills as the trio climbed a wall for fun. Although Shahid and Ishaan managed to strike a perfect pose while balancing themselves, Kunal couldn’t hold himself for long and failed the trick. Interestingly, as Shahid shared the video on social media, he used a ‘sorry aunty’ sticker for the lady whose wall they were trying to climb for the photoshoot in Europe.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s new video with Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu from Europe here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey wherein he played the role of a cricketer. The movie was the official Bollywood remake of the National Award winning Telugu sports drama Jersey. Apart from Shahid, Jersey also featured Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in key roles. Shahid will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s untitled action film and will also be seen making his debut on the OTT platform with Raj and DK’s next project.

