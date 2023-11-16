Shahid Kapoor lauds Mohammed Shami after India's World Cup semi-final win: 'Can't appreciate this man enough'

Yesterday, India beat New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final match. Mohammed Shami, the star bowler of the Indian cricket team, took seven wickets and knocked out the Kiwis. Now, Shahid Kapoor took to his social media handle to shower praise on the star performer. Let's find out what the Farzi actor wrote.

Shahid Kapoor praises Mohammed Shami

Today, on November 16th, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram stories to praise Mohammed Shami for his amazing bowling performance during the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final match. The actor shared a picture that mentioned Shami's record of taking most wickets in a single World Cup, with 23 under his belt. Kapoor wrote: "W can't appreciate this man enough. What a player."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput share PIC with David Beckham

After yesterday's match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Kapoor attended Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's party. He was accompanied by his lovely wife Mira Rajput. The party was also graced by football legend David Beckham. Shahid took to Instagram to share a picture with him. The picture featured the trio of Beckham, Shahid, and Mira. He wrote, "When me and the wife both met our teenage crush @davidbeckham"

Sonam took to the comments section to express her reaction. She expressed her love for Shahid and Mira, and wrote, "Hottest couple in the house."

Shahid Kapoor's work front

Shahid was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's action film Bloody Daddy which is a remake of the 2011 French film Sleepless Night. It also starred Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia and Vivan Bhatena in key roles.

He also made his streaming debut this year with Raj and DK's crime series Farzi which was well-received and became one of the most watched shows this year in India. Kapoor will next appear in Dinesh Vijan's yet-to-be-titled romantic film with Kriti Sanon. Apart from that, he is also doing a film titled Deva with Pooja Hegde.

