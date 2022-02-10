Shahid Kapoor is a lazy lad as he enjoys the breeze and basks in the sun ‘doing nothing’; PICS
In the pics, Shahid Kapoor was seen dressed in a black coloured Sandoz and was flaunting a stubbled look. He completed the look with a stylish pair of glasses. The Kabir Singh star gave us a glimpse of his lazy day wherein he was seen enjoying the breezy day and basking in the sunshine while relaxing on the grass. With the weekend around the corner, Shahid has certainly set the weekend mood right. He captioned the image as, “Lying on the grass and doing nothing”.
Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s posts giving a glimpse of his lazy day:
Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in the much awaited sports drama Jersey opposite Mrunal Thakur. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey happens to be the official Bollywood remake of the National Award winning Telugu film Jersey which had Nani in lead. The movie was slated to release in December 2021. However, the release was postponed owing to the COVID 19 pandemic. Besides, Shahid will soon be making his OTT debut with Raj & DK’s upcoming project.