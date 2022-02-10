Shahid Kapoor is a lazy lad as he enjoys the breeze and basks in the sun ‘doing nothing’; PICS

Shahid Kapoor might be away from the big screen for a while now, but he does ace the art of keeping her fans intrigued with his social media activities. The Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor is often seen sharing stunning pics of himself on social media which is a treat to the fans. Keeping up with this trajectory, Shahid took the social media by a storm as she shared a couple of pics of himself enjoying a lazy day and basking in the sun.

In the pics, Shahid Kapoor was seen dressed in a black coloured Sandoz and was flaunting a stubbled look. He completed the look with a stylish pair of glasses. The Kabir Singh star gave us a glimpse of his lazy day wherein he was seen enjoying the breezy day and basking in the sunshine while relaxing on the grass. With the weekend around the corner, Shahid has certainly set the weekend mood right. He captioned the image as, “Lying on the grass and doing nothing”.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s posts giving a glimpse of his lazy day:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in the much awaited sports drama Jersey opposite Mrunal Thakur. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey happens to be the official Bollywood remake of the National Award winning Telugu film Jersey which had Nani in lead. The movie was slated to release in December 2021. However, the release was postponed owing to the COVID 19 pandemic. Besides, Shahid will soon be making his OTT debut with Raj & DK’s upcoming project.