Shahid Kapoor leaves fans in awe as he flaunts his beard look in a new photo; Asks if 'Anyone want a ride'

Shahid Kapoor, who is currently busy shooting for his next film Jersey, has shared an amazing picture of himself, leaving everyone in awe of his dapper looks. Check out the photo.
Shahid Kapoor, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming flick Jersey, is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his role. The handsome actor is prepping hard for the film and is trying every possible way to justify his role. Amid this, the Kabir Singh star has been quite active on social media. From sharing his jaw-dropping selfies to treating fans to his stunning looks from the film, Shahid has been a true blue social media star. 

Keeping up with this trajectory, the Jab We Met actor has shared yet another picture of himself, leaving everyone in awe of his dapper looks. Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid posted a stunning photo wherein he can be seen sitting on a bike as he poses for the click. In the picture, Shahid can be seen flaunting his beard look and long tresses. Alongside the photo, he wrote, “Anyone want a ride..”  The actor looked dapper in a black leather jacket with black tee and stylish jeans. Needless to say, it’s difficult to take the eyes off from him. The 39-year-old actor’s latest picture has floored netizens, who are going all gaga over it. One commented, “Wowwww.” Another said, “Handsome.” 

Check out Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, talking about Jersey, Shahid will be seen playing the role of a cricketer in the movie. Apart from him, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in key roles. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey is a remake of the Telugu movie of the same name featuring Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. The film that marks Shahid’s first collaboration with Mrunal is likely to hit theaters in first half of 2021.

