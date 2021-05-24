Shahid Kapoor leaves netizens swooning as he flaunts his suave look in latest PICS: Says ‘Stay Sharp’

Shahid Kapoor recently took to his Instagram to share a set of his stunning photos that speak volumes about his impeccable fashion sense. Check out his post.

Power couple and Mira Rajput are adored by millions for their sizzling chemistry. From their gorgeous pictures to their cute social media PDA, the two never fail to win our hearts. Besides, their strong camaraderie, the couple is also known for making style statements. They have an impeccable fashion sense, and it is quite evident in the photos they share on social media. Shahid and Mira often share their stunning photos on their respective handle, leaving netizens swooning. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Kabir Singh star has recently shared his stylish pictures.

The Haider actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos of himself wherein he can be seen showing off his killer looks and his fabulous sartorial choices. Sharing the clicks, the handsome star wrote, “Stay sharp .. wait for it...” Shahid looked dapper in a white tee with black pants, posing with utmost perfection for the camera. Needless to say, his latest post has left his fans highly impressed with his suave look. While many dropped heart emojis in the comments section, others praised the actor’s charming personality. One user commented, “Wow.” Another user wrote, “Crushing over.”

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, Kabir Singh, which was a remake of Tegulu film Arjun Reddy. He will next be seen in the upcoming sports drama Jersey, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The Jab We Met actor will be seen playing the role of a cricketer in the same. Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in key roles.

Shahid will also be making his digital debut with Raj and DK’s forthcoming untitled web series that also features Raashi Khanna.

