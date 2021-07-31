Shahid Kapoor leaves the sweetest comment on wife Mira Rajput’s latest sunkissed PHOTO

Shahid Kapoor’s better half Mira Rajput is quite active on her social media handles. On Saturday, she took to her Instagram space to share a beautiful sun-kissed photo of herself. While the picture received much love, Shahid was quick to leave an adorable comment. “Ditto Zain,” Shahid wrote, referring to Mira’s resemblance to their younger son Zain Kapoor in the photo. He followed it with a heart-face emoji.

Mira often gives fans a glimpse into her life. She keeps on sharing gorgeous and loved-up photos of herself and Shahid on the photo-sharing app. In her most recent photo, Mira can be seen donning a black round-neck tee, that matched with her black kenzo bucket hat. She is sporting a big, warm smile, and has her eyes shut close. Her face looks flawless and glowing as the golden-hour sun hits her face. She aptly captioned the post with the popular Pink song lyric, “Cover me in sunshine”, and went on to add a sun emoji.

Have a look at Mira Rajput's Instagram post

As soon as the post hit the gram, users and fans swooned with love for Mira. Among the many heart, and heart-eyed emojis from users and fans, was a comment from husband and actor . The Haider actor lovingly wrote that Mira looks exactly like their two-year-old toddler, Zain.

Mira and Shahid tied the knot on July 7, 2015. They recently celebrated six years of being married. The two are proud parents to two kids, Misha, and Zain.

On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the Telegu sports drama film, ‘Jersey’, alongside Mrunal Thakur, and Pankaj Kapur.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor wishes his ‘Preeti’ Kiara Advani on her birthday with a ‘Kabir Singh’ meme; Actress reacts