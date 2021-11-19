Shahid Kapoor likely to fly from UAE for Jersey trailer releasing on November 23; Reports

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey have been making headlines for a long time. The sports drama, which happens to release on December 31, 2021, will see the lead actor in a cricketer avatar. Jersey is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and is backed by Dil Raju, Allu Aravind and Aman Gill. Amid this reports are coming in that the trailer of the film will be releasing soon. The rumoured date is November 23 and it is also reported that he will be flying from UAE for the trailer.