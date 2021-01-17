Shahid Kapoor locks Diwali release for Jersey, sports drama set to release in theatres on 5 November.

Remake of the commercially successful Telugu film of the same name, Shahid Kapoor is all set to take his fans and the audiences by storm as Jersey is set to release this Diwali.

wrapped up Jersey in December 2020, one whole year after he commenced shooting the sports drama. Despite the pandemic, the cast and crew of the film together to finish the remaining film and have now announced a release date for the film. The makers of Jersey have now blocked the 2021 Diwali date for the film's release.

Remake of the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Telugu film of the same name, Shahid Kapoor is all set to take his fans and the audiences by storm as Jersey will release on 5 November 2021. That's not all, the film will release in theatres and skip the OTT route.

Starring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankanj Kapur, Jersey is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. The film has been extensively shot in Chandigarh with Shahid stepping into the shoes of the cricketer. Sharing the big news on Instagram, Shahid wrote, "JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM .. @mrunalofficial2016 @gowtamnaidu @geethaarts @amanthegill @srivenkateswaracreations @sitharaentertainments."

Check it out:

Producer Aman Gill said, “Diwali is the biggest family festival of the year, and is the perfect time to bring Jersey, a family sports drama to audiences, a time when all families can come together to celebrate this journey." Jersey is presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju & S.Naga Vamsi.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput head to Goa for a mini vacay as they get snapped at the airport

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×