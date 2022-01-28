Shahid Kapoor looks dapper in a fur hoodie and rugged beard in this sun-kissed photo

When it comes to fashion for men in India, actor Ranveer Singh has always left fans astonished with his experimental funky and daring looks. Speaking of which, on Friday, January 28, the Jersey actor shared a new sun-kissed photo of himself making a strong case for rugged beard look. Needless to say, the photo is sure to leave fans in awe of the star.

Glowing in the sun, Shahid Kapoor opted for a comfy fur hoodie to complete his look. Donning sunglasses, the star looks dapper in his latest look. Since the last couple of years, Shahid Kapoor has been popular for sporting different beard styles. When the actor initially started off, the actor kept no facial hair for the longest time. After movies such as Haider, Udta Punjab, Kabir Singh and many others, Kapoor has continued with the beard habit. When one goes through his Instagram posts, it’s clear that the man loves to show off his facial mane. Take a look at it below:

In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor last featured in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed romantic-drama, Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. He will next feature in the remake of the South sports drama titled Jersey. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur headlining the female lead character.

The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a failed cricketer who decides to reinvent his cricketing career in his late 30s. Despite everyone being skeptical about his ability, he single-handedly leads his team towards victory. The official announcement of the film was made back in October 2019. Initially, it was scheduled to be released theatrically on August 28, 2020. Now, amid the spike in COVID-19 cases, the release date of the film has been postponed.

