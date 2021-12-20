Shahid Kapoor looks dapper as he ‘bleeds blue’ in an abstract print suit & begins ‘Jersey’ promotions; PICS

Shahid Kapoor is one good looking actor in Bollywood. His looks always become the talk of the town and fans go crazy for him. Well, ever since the trailer of his upcoming movie Jersey has released, fans are eagerly waiting to see him create the same magic on the silver screen that he created with Kabir Singh. Now that we are just a few days away from the release of the film, the actor has kickstarted the promotions in full swing for which he took to his Instagram handle to share his look for today as he channels his inner cricket lover.

In the picture, we can see Shahid Kapoor wearing a blue coloured suit. The suit that he is wearing has an abstract print over a white base. His rugged look and style is enough to kill his fans. His neatly done hair and bearded look can easily make anyone fall in love with him. Sharing these pictures, Shahid wrote, “Bleed blue ! #jersey promotion chalu...” Fans have filled the comments section with lots of love and heart emojis.

Take a look:

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor previously hit the headlines for their stunning vacation photos in the Maldives. The Bollywood power couple gave fans a sneak peek into their holidays via social media, thereby igniting the wanderlust hearts of their followers.

In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor last featured in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed romantic-drama, Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. He will next feature in the remake of the South sports drama titled Jersey. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur headlining the female lead character.

