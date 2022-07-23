Shahid Kapoor looks dapper in latest PIC; Fans call him 'handsome'

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most promising and talented actors in Bollywood. He entered the film industry with the 2003 film Ishq Vishk and since then there is no looking back for him. With movies such as Haider, Udta Punjab, Jab We Met, and others, the 41-year-old actor has proved his acting mettle time and again. He also enjoys a massive fan following. His fans wait for his photos to come out in the public domain.

Speaking of which, the Kabir Singh actor shared a drop photo on Instagram. He look dapper as he sported a well-groomed beard. While sharing the post, Shahid wrote, "Who feel like going for a ride with me …." As soon as he posted the photo, his fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A fan wrote, "Looking soooooooooo good sir". Another fan wrote, "handsome". They also dropped heart and fire emoticon in the comments section.

Check Shahid's post here:

Talking about Shahid Kapoor's professional career, he will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action entertainer. Talking about it, Shahid told PTI, “Ali’s film is ready. It is a kind of action that I have not done before. It is new for me and him. It is an edgy action, not like the typical one, it has a quirk to it”. He will also be seen making his OTT debut with Raj and Dk’s next.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively told that Shahid Kapoor is teaming up with Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Production for the first time. "Shahid Kapoor has been discussing a probable collaboration with Dinesh Vijan for a while now and the things have finally fallen in place. The actor has loved a subject and already signed the dotted lines. It's slated to go on floors in the last quarter of 2022" revealed a source close to the development, adding further that it's a unique one of its kind love story.

