Shahid Kapoor looks dapper, Mrunal Thakur rocks a blue jumpsuit as they promote Jersey in Delhi; PICS

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur have been going all out to promote their upcoming sports drama film, Jersey. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie will mark Shahid and Mrunal’s first collaboration on the big screen. The two are currently in Delhi and were spotted as they stepped out to promote their film together and yet again, they have managed to leave everyone in awe of their stylish looks.

In the photos, one can see Shahid Kapoor looking dapper as he donned a multi-colour shirt paired with black trousers. The Jab We Met star teamed it up with a cool pair of spectacles and shoes. His co-star Mrunal Thakur, on the other hand, rocked a blue jumpsuit and added a pair of black stilettos to complete her entire look. Talking about Jersey, Shahid and Mrunal's onscreen chemistry has been winning hearts. While Shahid plays the character of the cricketer, Mrunal will essay the role of his wife in the film.

Check out Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's pics:

The film will also star Pankaj Kapur in a key role and is backed by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, and Allu Aravind. It happens to be an official remake of the National Award Winning Telugu sports drama Jersey which featured Nani in the lead. The Telugu film was also directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Jersey is scheduled to release in the theatres on April 14th, 2020, and will be witnessing a box office clash with Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2.

