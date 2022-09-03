Shahid Kapoor looks dapper in sunglasses as he shares new ‘CARFIE’

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most promising and talented actors in Bollywood. He entered the film industry with the 2003 film Ishq Vishk and since then there is no looking back for him. With movies such as Haider, Udta Punjab, Jab We Met, and others, the 41-year-old actor has proved his acting mettle time and again. The actor was last seen in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Jersey starring Natural Star Nani, of the same name. He also enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The Kabir Singh actor makes it a point to interact with his fans and share glimpses of his personal and professional lives with them.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Shahid took to the photo-blogging app and posted a selfie, or rather, a ‘carfie’ featuring himself. In the picture, he can be seen donning a round-neck blue tee, while he posed with his dapper sunnies on. He also had a silver chain around his neck, which he is always seen with. Sharing the picture, Shahid wrote, “Carfie.” The Jersey actor sure does know how to nail the selfie right, as he looked super handsome.

Have a look at Shahid’s post:

On the work front, Shahid will make his OTT debut with the Amazon Prime Video series Farzi made by Raj & DK duo of The Family Man fame. The crime-thriller also features an ensemble of hugely talented actors such as Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, Raashi Khanna, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, and Kubbra Sait. He will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action entertainer which will mark the Kabir Singh actor’s first collaboration with the filmmaker.

