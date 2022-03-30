Shahid Kapoor looks dapper in white, Mrunal Thakur looks radiant as they promote Jersey; PICS

As life is coming back to normalcy, the big projects are finally making their way to the theatres once again. Needless to say, the fans are looking forward to witnessing the magic of the silver screen. Amid the upcoming releases is Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s Jersey. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey is slated to release on April 14 this year and the team is busy promoting the sports drama these days. Interestingly, the duo, who will be sharing the screen for the first time in Jersey, are making heads turn with her style statements during the promotions.

In fact, Shahid and Mrunal were recently papped promoting Jersey in the city and their fashion game was on point. In the pics, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor exuded charm as he opted for an all-white look. He was seen wearing a white shirt with trousers and a jacket. Shahid completed his look with trendy sunglasses and brown boots. On the other hand, Mrunal was a sight to behold in her emerald green and black coloured outfit which she had paired with a pair of black heels.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s pics:

Talking about Jersey, the sports drama marks Shahid’s first collaboration with Mrunal and their onscreen chemistry has been winning hearts. Also starring Pankaj Kapur in a key role, the movie happens to be an official remake of the National Award Winning Telugu sports drama Jersey which featured Nani in the lead. The Telugu movie was also directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor opts for an unusual way to promote Jersey a second time; See pic