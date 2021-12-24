Shahid Kapoor looks dashing in quirky abstract blazer, glows in the sun as he promotes ‘Jersey’; PICS

The release of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming sports drama flick Jersey is just around the corner and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. Going by the same, on Thursday, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share yet another of his formal promotional look online and needless to say, fans are absolutely loving it. When it comes to fashion for men in India, Shahid has always left fashion astonished with his experimental funky and daring look.

Speaking of which, his latest Jersey promotion look screams quirkiness. The star opted for a multi-coloured blazer that was filled with abstract prints. Matching pants and black boots completed his attire. Meanwhile, neat gelled hair and a dash of coolness only ended up accentuating his ensemble. While sharing a slew of photos online, Shahid wrote, “Smile and the world smiles with you.”

Take a look at it here:

Shahid Kapoor who last featured in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s hit romantic-drama, Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani is now gearing up for the release of Jersey. Speaking of the film, it is the remake of the South sports drama of the same name. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, apart from Shahid and Mrunal, Jersey also features Pankaj Kapur essaying a pivotal role.

The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a failed cricketer who decides to reinvent his cricketing career in his late 30s. Despite everyone being skeptical about his ability, he single-handedly leads his team towards victory. The official announcement of the film was made back in October 2019. Initially, it was scheduled to be released theatrically on August 28, 2020. Now, after facing several delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jersey is all set to hit the matinee houses on December 31.

