Shahid Kapoor looks elated as he enjoys IPL match with son Zain at Wankhede Stadium; PICS, VIDEOS go viral

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor isn’t quite active on Instagram, however, fans get regular updates about him through his wife Mira Rajput’s Instagram stories. Mira loves sharing updates about their life through her Instagram stories, and on Tuesday, she shared a few glimpses as she enjoyed Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League match at Wankhede Stadium. Now, Shahid Kapoor’s fan pages on social media have shared pictures and videos of Shahid Kapoor enjoying the IPL match with his 4-year-old son Zain.

Shahid Kapoor enjoys IPL match with son Zain Kapoor at Wankhede Stadium

Pictures and videos of Shahid Kapoor enjoying the MI vs RCB match on Tuesday have gone viral on Instagram. The official Instagram handle of Mumbai Indians shared a picture of Shahid, in which he is seen smiling widely. Shahid donned a grey t-shirt, layered with a printed denim shirt, and a pair of jeans. The caption read, “Jab we met at Wankhede #OneFamily #MIvRCB #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2023 @shahidkapoor.” One comment read, “And, he completes 2 decades in the industry today!! Perfect celebration with MI”, while another one read, “Best man in the house.”

Meanwhile, pictures shared by fan clubs show Shahid Kapoor looking thrilled as he stood next to his son Zain Kapoor. The father-son duo enjoyed the IPL match, and the happiness is quite evident on Shahid’s face! Zain can be seen watching the match intently, and he looks too cute in a white t-shirt. One of the videos shows Shahid talking to Zain. Check out the pictures and videos below!

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in 2015. They are proud parents to two kids- daughter Misha Kapoor, and son Zain Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor’s work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the web series Farzi, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The series, directed by Raj and DK, marked Shahid’s digital debut and also starred Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, and Bhuvan Arora. He will next be seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's action film Bloody Daddy, and another yet-untitled film with Kriti Sanon.

