Shahid Kapoor looks fine in new PICS from France as he enjoys ‘best times with best friends’

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Jersey. This film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. Well, the actor seems to be enjoying his time off from his hectic schedule and holidaying in France with his best friends. The actor shared a couple of pictures from his trip looking dapper and we bet his looks and swag will leave you speechless.

In the first picture, we can see him clicking a selfie with his friends as he looks dapper wearing a light blue shirt and black sunglasses. Sharing this picture, Shahid wrote, ‘Best times with best friends’. The picture is a black and white pic wherein we can see Shahid, who is all decked up looking down on the road as he is in the middle of the street. Do not miss out on Shahid’s boots. In the next picture, we can see Shahid sitting in a café as he has found an all veggie place in France.