Shahid Kapoor looks happy in this UNSEEN pic with Pandit Birju Maharaj, Ishaan smiles in the background

Monday morning came as a shocker for everyone as people woke up to the unfortunate news of Pandit Birju Maharaj passing away. Social media is filled with people expressing their grief over this huge loss. In fact, many Bollywood celebs too took to their social media handles to mourn the loss of the Kathak legend. Like many BTown celebs, even Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share a long note about his meeting with Pandit Birju Maharaj. Even Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram stories to share an unseen pi of him and the Mausam actor with the late Kathak dancer.

In the picture, we can see Shahid Kapoor who cannot stop smiling as he is shaking hands with Pandit Birju Maharaj. Ishaan Khatter is standing in the background as he is witnessing this sweet moment with a cute smile on his face. Shahid in his story shared a picture of the late Kathak dancer and wrote, “One of the greatest of all time in the world of Indian classical dance. Pandit Birju Maharaj Ji. I was blessed to have spent so much time with you. You will always be like a father to mom and your greatness in the arts is only superseded by your grace and beauty as a person. It’s a tragic loss to the entire nation and to the world of dance today as there will never be another like you. In loving memory. RIP.”

Take a look:

Talking about Pandit Birju Maharaj, he was 83. According to media reports, he died of a heart attack. As per a report published in NDTV, he was playing with his grandsons at his residence when he fell unconscious. While he was rushed to the hospital soon after, the hospital authorities reportedly declared him brought dead. The reports also suggested that Pandit Birju Maharaj has been on dialysis after he was diagnosed with kidney disease a few days ago.

