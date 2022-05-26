Shahid Kapoor looks at his queen Mira Rajput in new PICS as they dress up for Karan Johar's party

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of Bollywood's cutest couples and a wonderful example of a match made in heaven. Since their wedding, the two have never missed an opportunity to share a glimpse of their married lives with their followers. The two always make headlines with their adorable pictures together and love to have hilarious banter on Instagram. They are goofy, cute, and gorgeous. Yesterday, they attended the biggest party of the year - Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. Now, the duo posted some pictures in their party attires but what really caught our attention was their adorable couple-y captions!

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput share adorable pictures

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput put their best fashion foot forward and made for a very stylish couple at Karan Johar’s birthday bash. Shahid Kapoor looked dashing in formals. He opted for a pristine white tuxedo and paired it with a black bow tie. On the other hand, Mira was a paragon of beauty in her glamorous dress. She donned a sleeveless gown with gorgeous gold detailing. Her hair was pulled back and it gave her an edgy look. Now, to their adorable captions! Along with his post, Shahid wrote, “Looking at my Queen”. Coming to Mira, she also sweetly captioned her post, “Looking at my [King]” If this isn’t couple goals, what is? The posts went viral instantaneously as fans gushed about their favourite Bollywood couple.

Take a look at the posts:

Shahid Kapoor’s work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid was recently seen in the much-anticipated film Jersey. However, the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial did not mint a lot of money at the box office. He now has Raj & DK’s web series titled Farzi. He will be sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi, Regina Cassandra, and Raashii Khanna.

