Shahid Kapoor looks 'Massy and Classy' in this new PIC; All ready for the 'last Monday of the Year'

If there is one star in Bollywood who has managed to win the hearts of fans with his stylish looks, it is Shahid Kapoor. The handsome star always manages to leave fans in awe of his style and over the past few days, he has been making waves with his looks for Jersey promotions. On Monday, which happens to be the last one of 2021, the handsome star shared a stylish photo on social media and left fans gasping for breath. While fans wait for the release of his films, Shahid is leaving no stone unturned in winning hearts with his style.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid teased fans with a massy yet classy look. The Jersey star is seen posing in a smart look. Clad in a black vest with matching jeans, Shahid layered his look with a sleeveless jacket. With the right kind of accessories, Shahid styled his look. His messy hair added to the mass appeal of the photo and the actor flaunted his beastly biceps as well. Sharing the photo, Shahid wrote, "Last Monday of the year, let's get it #MondayMotivation."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Shahid has been promoting the film Jersey with Mrunal Thakur over the past few weeks. The music of the film has impressed fans and songs like Mehram, Baliye Re are chartbusters from the album. The film is an official adaptation of Telugu hit Jersey that stars Nani in the lead. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is all set to release on January 31, 2021.

Besides this, Shahid is also shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's action film. He also has wrapped up Raj and Dk's web series co-starring Raashii Khanna.

Also Read|Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan tries ‘Main Tere Agal Bagal’ song’s hook step with Shahid Kapoor & Mrunal Thakur