Shahid Kapoor looks sharp as Arjun Talwar in new Jersey stills; Goofs with Mrunal Thakur in new pic.

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are gearing up for the release of their sports drama Jersey and the actors are going all out to promote the film. The sports drama, which is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name, made an impression on netizens with its trailer. On Thursday, both Mrunal and Shahid shared a few stills from Jersey and delighted their fans.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid shared two sharp photos in his cricketer avatar as he captioned them with his character name, "Arjun Talwar." The actor also shared a photo with his co-star Mrunal on a bike. In the photo, Mrunal can be seen tightly holding on to Shahid. He captioned it, "What you looking at!!"

Meanwhile, Mrunal also shared an adorable photo with her co-star and wrote, "It better be me you’re looking at! Vidhya - 1 Samosa &chai - 0." The samosa and chai reference is from the film's song. Goofing around, Shahid commented, "If will forever … if you are a SAMOSA."

Check out Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's posts below:

Just recently, makers dropped a new song Baliye Re featuring Shahid and Mrunal in a romantic avatar. On Wednesday, Shahid, Mrunal and the team of Jersey released Baliye Re on social media and left everyone impressed.

