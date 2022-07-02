Shahid Kapoor looks smouldering as he flaunts his bare-chested body; SEE STORY

Shahid Kapoor is one of the top actors in Bollywood currently. Fans love to see the pictures and videos that he shares on social media. The Kabir Singh actor makes it a point to interact with his fans and keeps them posted with every new thing he does, be it updates about his movies or his trips. The actor was last seen in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Jersey starring Natural Star Nani, of the same name. The actor recently jetted off to Switzerland and Italy with his wife Mira Rajput and children Misha and Zain for a family holiday.

Shahid Kapoor shared a boomerang video on his Instagram story, from Italy, where he is having a gala time with his family. Shahid Kapoor shared a video of him, bare-chested, dripping in water. He looked into the camera, with an overhanging beard. This story of his was certainly a treat for fans and admirers who waited long to see Shahid flaunt his body.

Have a look at Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram story, HERE:

Shahid and Mira faced inconvenience in Sicily, Italy, where they are currently holidaying. Mira Rajput took to Instagram and expressed disappointment because they were insensitive about her dietary requirements. Mira and Shahid are vegetarians and are very particular about their diets, thus the disappointment was natural.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in the role of a con artist in Raj and DK’s next web series titled Farzi co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna. He will also be seen sporting his action avatar in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next untitled action film that was shot extensively in the middle east.

