Shahid Kapoor looks terrific as he flaunts his beefed-up biceps in this pic

Shahid Kapoor is one of the hottest actors of Bollywood. It is always a delight to see him either on-screen or on social media. The actor is not that active on social media hence whenever he shares a picture or video of him, fans always get super excited. Today is one such day when Shahid shared yet another pic of him looking hot as he flaunts his beefed-up biceps in the picture and we bet all his fans would do is stare at his muscles.