Shahid Kapoor looks tough and leaves his fans drooling over his new PICS

Shahid Kapoor, who is gearing up to make his digital debut, dropped Instagram stories for his fans. Scroll below to see.

Known for his good looks and acting skills, Bollywood actor gave a visual treat to his followers. The ‘Shaandaar’ actor shared Instagram stories on Tuesday which made his fans drool. In one of the stories, Shahid was seen playing with facial expressions, while in the other one, he flaunted his muscular physique. The ‘Kabir Singh’ actor who has been spending time with his wife and kids since the second wave of COVID, has kept his fans engaged by regularly sharing pictures and videos on the gram.

The ‘Haider’ actor is undoubtedly one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. In Shahid’s Instagram story he was seen posing for the camera in a grey sleeveless vest with an intense expression on his face. It seemed as if he was fresh out of his workout session.

Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor is married to Mira Rajput and are much-loved couples of the tinsel town. Even Mira Rajput keeps on sharing family pictures with her followers, regularly. The couple is parents to two kids--Misha and Zain.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in ‘Kabir Singh’ opposite Kiara Advani. The film was an official remake of Telugu-hit ‘Arjun Reddy’. Shahid’s ‘Kabir Singh’ made a record-breaking collection at the box office. Up next, the actor is preparing for his next film ‘Jersey’, where he will be essaying the role of a cricketer. The movie will also feature his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. Shahid is also set to make his digital debut with a series helmed by Raj and DK.

Also Read: PIC: Shahid Kapoor turns on beast mode for Monday as he flaunts his ripped biceps; Raashii Khanna REACTS

Share your comment ×