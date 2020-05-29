Shahid Kapoor looks unrecognizable in THIS throwback video of Karisma Kapoor from Dil To Pagal Hai; WATCH

Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Kabir Singh, made his silver screen debut with Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor starrer Dil To Pagal Hai.

is one of the most talented actors in the industry who has proved his mettle time and again. From being a boy next door, to a matured lover boy, a royal king and a rebellious lover, Sasha has always been a treat to watch on the silver screen. He has given several blockbusters to the audience ever since he made his debut with 2003 Ishq Vishk opposite Amrita Rao. But did you know that Ishq Vishk was not Shahid’s first appearance on the silver screen?

Yes! The Kabir Singh star was first seen in , and Karisma Kapoor starrer Dil To Pagal Hai. He was among the background dancers in the song Le Gayi. Recently, Karisma even shared a throwback video from the song on Instagram and Shahid did look unrecognizable dancing among the other dancers. She captioned the image as, “Shake it up #flashbackfriday.” This video not just give a glimpse of Shahid’s struggle before making it big in the industry but also proved that he is indeed a talented dancer.

Take a look at Karisma Kapoor’s throwback video from Dil To Pagal Ha featuring Shahid Kapoor:

Needless to say, Shahid has come a long way in his career from being a background dancer to be an A-lister. The superstar was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Kabir Singh opposite Kiara Advani and he is now working on the remake of Gowtham Tinnanuri’s Telugu blockbuster Jersey wherein he will essay the role of a cricketer.

