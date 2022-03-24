Shahid Kapoor loves to click his various moods and his latest selfie spree proves the same
Shahid shared both his breathtaking selfies on his Instagram. The first picture was a closeup of his dashing, handsome face. It seemed like it was a carfie. Along with the pic, he wrote, “Gearing up”. The next picture oozed with swag. He was seen wearing a cap in the mirror selfie as he stared intensely at us, successfully giving us a heart attack with his super good looks. Apart from these pictures, Shahid also graced us with a cute reel today featuring Mira Rajput.
Check Shahid's stories HERE:
In the video posted by Shahid, the actor is seen seated inside his car along with Mira. He captures her on camera while she fidgets away on her phone. As he brings his phone closer to her face, Mira looks at the screen and is surprised as she realizes that he has been recording her. Sharing this video, Shahid wrote a witty caption to pull Mira’s legs, as he wrote, “married to the phone @mirarajput”.
