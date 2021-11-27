Shahid Kapoor is lovestruck by wife Mira Rajput in her vibrant look in a new PIC; See how he reacted

Among the couples in Bollywood, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor always manage to steal the limelight when they step out together. Not just this, often Shahid and Mira light up the internet with their social media banter as well. Speaking of this, recently, Mira shared a special post where she took a cue from Charlie Chaplin and advocated for looking up from one's phones to look around. While her caption certainly impressed netizens, Shahid seemed to be in awe of her look.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira wrote, ""You'll never find a rainbow if you’re looking down." — Charlie Chaplin Quite literally.. we better look up!." In the photo, we could see the star wife clad in a light blue sweatshirt with a matching bottom. Mira's sweatshirt had rainbow stripes over it. Her hair was left open and she could be seen smiling and looking up from her phone to pose for the photo. Seeing her look, Shahid was left lovestruck. He dropped a sweet comment with a heart eyes emoticon.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, Mira turned into a cheerleader for Shahid as the trailer of his upcoming film, Jersey, came out. The star wife shared the same on her social media handle and supported Shahid. The film has been one of the most anticipated ones and well, fans of Shahid had been waiting to see him on the big screen after Kabir Singh.

Talking about Jersey, it is a Hindi remake of Telugu film with the same name. The original stars Nani and the Hindi remake has Shahid along with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and backed by Aman Gill, Allu Aravind. It is all set to release on December 31, 2021.

