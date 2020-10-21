Shahid Kapoor is loving the wind gushing through his hair as he steps out; Watch VIDEO

Shahid Kapoor is an avid social media user with a huge fan following. Meanwhile, check out his latest video.

fans are super excited for the actor’s upcoming project Jersey. Meanwhile, the actor, who happens to be frequently active on social media, never leaves a chance to treat everyone with pictures and videos. Be it posting his selfies or be it sharing adorable pictures with wife Mira Rajput and kids, the Kabir Singh star does it all. It won’t be wrong to call him the coolest dad in B-town after having a look at his social media timeline.

As we speak of this, the actor has once again shared a video on his Instagram handle that is sure to grab everyone’s attention. Shahid is seen stepping out in his car while he records a video of himself. He also dons a pair of cool sunglasses while doing the same and his killer expression steals our hearts. However, it is his cool hairstyle that steals all the limelight here. It seems like Shahid is completely loving the way in which the wind gushes through his hair!

Check out the video below:

On the professional front, as has been mentioned above, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey that happens to be a remake of the Tamil movie of the same name featuring Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. The sports drama also features Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. For the unversed, the star cast has already completed the shooting schedule in Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, Shahid will be playing the role of a cricketer in the same.

Credits :Shahid Kapoor Instagram

