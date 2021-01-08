Shahid Kapoor makes fans go gaga over him with his new jaw dropping PHOTO; Take a look

Shahid Kapoor has shared his first picture of 2021 and it is nothing less intense. Check it out below.

was busy during the latter part of 2020 as he was shooting for his upcoming movie Jersey. The actor made sure to keep his fans updated with whatever is happening in his personal and professional life amid the same. Be it sharing endearing selfies with his wife Mira and kids or be it giving glimpses of the BTS moments from the sets, Shahid did it all the entire year. And now, he has shared his first picture of 2021.

Yes, you heard it right. The Kabir Singh star has shared a picture in which he is seen leaning over a car and posing for the camera. There is no denying that Shahid’s intense look is sure to make his fans go gaga over him. The actor looks undeniably suave with his bearded look and is clad in a black half jacket as can be seen in the picture. Thousands of fans thronged the comments section as soon as he shared it on Instagram.

Check out the picture below:

As has been mentioned above, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Jersey that is a remake of the 2019 Telugu movie of the same name featuring Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. For the unversed, the actor will play the role of a cricketer in the sports drama that has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Moreover, Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, and Aman Gill have produced the same. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead roles.

