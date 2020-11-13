Shahid Kapoor makes a Game of Thrones reference as he treats fans with a cosy selfie

Shahid Kapoor shares an amazing morning selfie on his Instagram, leaving us in awe of his dapper looks. Check out the picture.

, who is currently busy shooting for his next film Jersey, has been quite active on social media. The Udta Punjab star has been treating his fans with stunning pictures of himself, leaving everyone in awe of him. From sharing throwback pictures to alluring selfies, the actor is ruling the headlines for his amazing posts. Keeping with this trajectory, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu star shared an amazing morning selfie on his Instagram.

In the stunning click, Shahid can be seen sitting in a car as he poses for the cosy picture. Alongside the picture, he wrote, "Winter is coming .... morning all." He looked dapper in a black woolen jacket with his forehead covered with hair. Needless to say, Shahid gawking at you in the picture will make you swoon. One can’t surely miss out his bearded look and charming smile. He also shared a boomerang video of giving flying kisses on his Instagram story.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram post:

Yesterday, he sent the internet on a meltdown as he shared a throwback picture wherein he was seen flaunting his love for nature. In the photo, Shahid was basking in the sunshine as he enjoyed nature. Dressed in a mud coloured t-shirt, the photo was clicked with a backdrop of cloudy sky and trees along with a beautiful lake.Talking about Jersey, Shahid will be seen playing the role of a cricketer in the movie. Apart from Shahid, the film will also feature Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in key roles.

Credits :Shahid Kapoor Instagram

