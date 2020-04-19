Shahid Kapoor makes up to Mira Rajput with adorable photo as she warns him of 'revenge' for flirting with her

On Saturday, Shahid Kapoor had shared a video giving his fans a glimpse of his 'lazy lamhe' with Mira Rajput who warned him of a 'revenge'.

and wife Mira Rajput are keeping each other entertained amid this lockdown which has now further been extended to May 3. Shahid, who was busy shooting for Jersey, before the lockdown forced the team to stall shooting, has been spending more time than ever at home. The couple are also documenting videos and photos of their lockdown pass time on Instagram and cracking up their fans. On Saturday, Shahid had shared a video giving his fans a glimpse of his 'lazy lamhe' with Mira.

Mira was not entirely thrilled as she commented on Shahid's video saying, "Revenge is in the mail." Looks like this warning was enough for Shahid who seems to have taken note of Mira's warning. And in a bid to make it up to his wife, Shahid shared a super adorable photo on Sunday noon.

Posting a monochrome picture of the two adorably smiling for the camera, Shahid did not leave any caption on the photo. His fans loved every bit of it as they flooded the comments section.

Check out Shahid Kapoor's latest Instagram post below:

Shahid's last outing at the box office was Kabir Singh which broke several box office records. After winning hearts with his performance in the film, he is now working on the official Bollywood remake of Telugu blockbuster Jersey. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey will have Shahid stepping into the shoes of the cricketer. It also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role.

