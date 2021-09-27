Shahid Kapoor makes our Monday better with his dashing look & surprise 'Q&A' as he steps out; PHOTOS

The last 24 hours have been exciting for fans as the actor went ahead and announced the new release date of his upcoming film Jersey recently. Not just this, he was even spotted in the city over the weekend as he headed for his shoot. Keeping up with his work schedule, Shahid was also seen heading out on Monday afternoon and well, while he was at it, he even kicked off an impromptu interactive Questions and Answers session on Twitter with his fans.

As he stepped out in the city, Shahid was snapped by the paparazzi. In the photos, Shahid is seen clad in a yellow checkered shirt with black knee-length shorts. With it, he added a cool pair of footwear and sunglasses to complete his look. As he walked towards his car, he acknowledged the paps from a distance. Before sitting in his car, Shahid showed a thumbs-up sign to the paparazzi with a smile. Post it, the actor left from the location.

Take a look:

In the meantime, Shahid replied to several users on Twitter and left everyone surprised. A fan asked him about his excitement for and starrer Sooryavanshi. To this, Shahid replied that he was looking forward to it. He even said that he is excited to return to theatres to watch films as a fan asked him about it.

Meanwhile, Jersey is all set to release on December 31, 2021. The film is a Hindi remake of Telugu hit Jersey starring Nani in the lead. In the Hindi version, Shahid will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer. Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur are also a part of the cast. Apart from this, Shahid also is shooting for Raj and Dk's web show that also stars Raashi Khanna.

