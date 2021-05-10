Shahid Kapoor marks 18 years in Bollywood with a selfie, thanks fans for their undying love

It has been 18 years since the release of Ishq Vishq and Shahid Kapoor marked the day with a message for millions of his fans.

took his first steps in Bollywood with the sleeper hit film Ishq Vishq. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the film saw a young and adorable Shahid navigating college life and love. The film put the actor under the spotlight and also won him the Best Debutant award back then. It has been 18 years since the release of Ishq Vishq and Shahid marked the day with a message for millions of his fans.

Sharing a selfie on Instagram, Shahid Kapoor remarked that it's always special to turn 18. His captioned read, "Thank you all for all the wishes. It’s always special to turn 18. Keep it real. Be the change. Find every possible moment to be grateful. Make it count you all. Tomorrow is today."

Shahid's mum Neliima Azeem commented on the post saying, "Lovely..so proud of you darling son for the next great 18 years.. blessings." In another comment she added, "Love the pic... The gaze straight into the heart."

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor's post:

On the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday, Shahid also dedicated a post to mum Neliima as he wrote about their 'unique bond'. A part of his post read, "She has nurtured us with so much love that we are capable of passing it on and spreading it into the world. Being the older one by almost 14 years my bond with mom has been very unique, like a friend. And our journey has been beyond words." Click the link below to read Shahid's Mother's Day post.

