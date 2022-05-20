Shahid Kapoor matches outfit with 'blue sky', forces Mom Neliima to bring out the comedian in her

Lately, Shahid Kapoor has been quite active on his social media space. The actor is currently enjoying his bike trip across Europe with brother Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu, and a few other friends. This is not the first time the boy gang has been on a bike trip. For the last few days, the trio has been sharing many fun and captivating scenes from their holiday, leaving fans excited and wanting more. Keeping up with this trajectory, Shahid Kapoor shared a new picture on Instagram. Among others, his mother Neliima Azeem also left an epic reaction.

A few hours back, Shahid took to Instagram and treated fans to a new picture. The selfie, clicked from a low angle, showcased Shahid standing beneath the blue sky with some clouds floating here and there. The interesting element in the picture was that Shahid matched his outfit with the sky, as he donned a blue shirt. Sharing the picture, he captioned the post, “The sky!”.

As soon as he shared the post, it was flooded with a lot of likes and comments. Among others, Shahid’s mom Nellima Azeem also left a funny comment as she pulled a pun on her own name. Her comment read, “As you merge with its vastness in your blue shirt as my name suggests (laugh emoki) neeli maa.”

Shahid Kapoor posts new photo from Europe trip:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was recently seen in the much-anticipated film Jersey. However, the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial did not mint a lot of money at the box office. He now has Raj & DK’s web series titled Farzi. He will be sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi, Regina Cassandra, and Raashii Khanna.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor takes us back to ‘Jab We Met’ days with new SELFIE from his Europe bike trip