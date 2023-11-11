Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli and others arrive at Amritpal Singh’s Diwali bash: WATCH

Bollywood's most popular celebs had a blast on Friday (November 10, 2023) night, as they got together at various Diwali parties that were held in Mumbai city. Popular actor Shahid Kapoor was spotted making a stylish entry into the Diwali party hosted by Amritpal Singh Bindra, along with his wife Mira Rajput.

Legend superstar Amitabh Bachchan's grand children, budding actor Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda, were also seen arriving with some of their friends, for the party.

Shahid Kapoor arrives with wife Mira Rajput in style

The popular actor was seen arriving at Amritpal Singh Bindra's Diwali bash along with his beautiful wife, Mira Rajput. The star couple looked perfect together in ethnic outfits, as they were spotted by the paparazzi photographers at the entrance of the producer's residence.

Shahid Kapoor looked dapper as always in his brand new cropped hairdo and thick beard. The Haider actor opted for a black embellished kurta and a pair of matching pajamas, for the night.

Mira, on the other hand, looked pretty as always in a yellow and golden lehenga, which she paired with up with a matching embellished blouse and dupatta. The star wife completed her look with a wavy semi ponytail hairdo, dewy makeup, and a pair of statement earrings.

Watch the Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's video below:

Agastya Nanda arrives with sister Navya Naveli; Karisma Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar spotted

The budding actor, who is set to make his acting debut with the upcoming Netflix project, The Archies, was seen arriving for the Diwali bash at Amritpal Singh Bindra's residence with his sister, Navya Naveli Nanda, and a few friends.

Agastya Nanda looked handsome in an off-white chikankari kurta and a pair of matching pajamas, as he arrived for the party. Navya, on the other hand, looked pretty in a white saree, which she paired with a sleeveless high-neck blouse, simple make-up, and minimal jewellery.

Many other renowned Bollywood celebs, including Karisma Kapoor, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and others were also snapped at Amritpal Singh Bindra's residence, as they arrived for the Diwali bash.

Check out the videos and pictures, below:

