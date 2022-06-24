Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput along with kids Misha and Zain soak in the beauty of Switzerland in new PICS

Shahid Kapoor is currently on a family vacation with his wife Mira Rajput and their kids Misha and Zain. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the Kabir Singh actor and his adorable family recently jetted off to Europe for a month-long family holiday. Amid this, Mira has been active on social media and treating fans and followers to glimpses of their vacay every now and then. Speaking of which, a few hours back, the young mommy of two yet again took to her Instagram space and shared beautiful snapshots from Switzerland. Don’t miss them.

A few hours ago, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram stories and shared several pictures from Switzerland. While in one she was seen taking a train, another photo showcased her clicking a selfie with her daughter. Yet another picture showed her immersing her feet in the clear water. There was also a photo featuring herself with Shahid and their kids. In the photo, the family of four could be seen standing next to each other with their backs to the camera. They could be seen facing a beautiful water body, which looked extremely pleasing in the cool weather. All of them are seen donning comfortable and breezy casual wear for their vacation. The picture looked extremely adorable.

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and kids Misha and Zain on vacation in Europe:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid is reading a few scripts, and a big announcement is expected soon after his return from the holiday. “He has liked a few subjects, however, he will take the final call once he comes back to Mumbai,” a source close to the development told us. He was recently seen in the cricket drama Jersey, alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. He will soon be making his digital debut in Raj and DK’s web series titled Farzi, where he will share screen space with Raashii Khanna, Regina Cassandra, and Vijay Sethupathi. He also has a film with Ali Abbas Zafar in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, producer Bhushan Kumar, had stated that Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh can definitely be spun into a franchise. “It’s an iconic character and can be taken into a second part,” the filmmaker had said.

