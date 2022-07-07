Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Anniversary: 4 times they proved they are the ultimate BOSS couple

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the cutest couples on the block. These two never fail in giving us couple goals and we can see their love only growing after 7 years of marriage and 2 kids. Well, today as they celebrate their wedding anniversary, we would like to highlight how these two are always there for each other. From flirting openly to cheering for each other, here’s how these two are the fiery couple we all dream to be.

Shahid missing his ‘mi amore’ on boy's trip

Shahid Kapoor was out with his boy gang on a biking trip sometime back. He was accompanied by his brother Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu, and their boy gang. While the boys were having a lot of fun, Shahid uploaded an adorable story where he confessed he is missing his wifey just too much. While his dapper look just made our hearts flutter, his little note with the picture won us over. He wrote, “When in the middle of a biking trip all you can think of if why is mi amore not here… @mira.kapoor.”

Shahid takes Mira’s permission before spending money

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Shahid Kapoor got candid about his movie, and family. When he was asked if he saves money or spends all of it, Shahid said, “Pehle all out ho jata tha main magar ab nahi (previously, I used to spend all my money but not now). I am a family man now, mere bachhe hain, biwi hai (I have a wife and kids). Permission leni padti hai, sochna padta hai (I have to take permission and think about it before spending money)." The Jersey actor, "I didn't take her permission for my boys trip though, that's my right. I think every guy deserves a boys' trip once in a while.”

Mira called Shahid ‘best husband’

Recently, Mira had taken to her Instagram handle to share some unseen pics of Shahid from their beach vacation to wish the actor on his birthday. In the caption, Mira showered love on the Jab We Met actor and called him the best husband. She wrote, “Happy Birthday life. May you get the best of everything because you are the best. Best dad, best friend, best husband, best sage… I love you#mineforever #birthdaybumps” along with heart emoticons.

Shahid celebrating Mira’s birthday in hospital

Mira gave birth to her second child, Zain on 5th September 2018, just two days before her own birthday. So Shahid decided to make Mira’s birthday special even though she was in the hospital. Shahid hosted a beautiful party at the ward with Mira and their youngest, Zain. Mira took to her Instagram to share a special moment on her Instagram in 2020. In the picture, we could see Shahid affectionately kissing his wife. Along with the picture, Mira wrote, "Throwback to the coolest birthday party with a day old Zainu and being smothered by a questionably dressed Huz #callthefashionpolice #bringbackthosedays #gocoronago.”

