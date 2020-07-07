Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Anniversary: Ishaan Khatter is elated as power couple completes 5 years of wedding

On Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s fifth wedding anniversary, Ishaan Khatter shared a beautiful post for the couple.

and Mira Kapoor have all the reasons to grin ear to ear today. After all, the power couple has completed 5 years of blissful marriage which is indeed a big reason to celebrate for them. In fact, Shahid and Mira are being showered with immense love and best wishes on their special day from their fans from across the world. Amid this, the Kabir Singh actor’s little brother Ishaan Khatter took to social media to send anniversary wishes to the adorable couple and shared a beautiful picture of Shahid and Mira in his Instagram story.

In the picture, Shahid was seen kissing his wife on the forehead as they posed for the camera with a backdrop of a sea. While the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor looked dapper in his stylish white kurta, Mira looked stunning in her golden kurta. Ishaan, who shares a great bond with both Shahid and Mira, captioned the image as, “Turned 5!” followed by a heart emoticon and five stars.

Take a look at Ishaan Khatter’s post for Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s wedding anniversary:

Earlier, Mira had also shared a heartwarming note for husband Shahid Kapoor on their fifth wedding anniversary and called herself the luckiest girl in the world. She wrote, “There’s nobody I’d rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you.”

