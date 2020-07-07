  1. Home
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Anniversary: These candid pics of the power couple speak volumes about their love

As Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput complete five years of their wedding, here’s a look at the couple’s candid pics
Think about the most talked about couples of Bollywood and Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput will be among the top of the list. The power couple has been winning hearts, not just with their mushy romance but their oh so amazing chemistry which has been setting the benchmarks for other couples. Be it hitting the gym together, enjoying some candid moments together or gracing the red carpet of an event, Shahid and Mira ace the art of making the heads turn every time they step out.

This isn’t all. The couple’s photos on social media are also adored by the fans and grab massive attention. After all, it gives a glimpse of their oh so perfect married life which is a treat to the eyes. Besides, it also speaks volumes about the love and equation between the couple. So, as Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput complete five years of a blissful wedding today here’s a look at some candid pics of this adorable couple which will reinstate your faith in love and arranged marriages.

Take a look a Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s candid pics on social media:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love and light #HappyDiwali

Promises to keep

I got sunshine, on a cloudy day

Grateful for the year that made us complete Happy New Year

To recall, Shahid and Mira, tied the knot in 2015 as per Sikh rituals. While the wedding ceremony was a private affair, the couple hosted a grand wedding reception later. Shahid and Mira, who have been enjoying a dreamlike married life, are also proud parents to two beautiful kids – daughter Misha and son Zain.

Here’s wishing Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput a Happy Wedding Anniversary!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story

