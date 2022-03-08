Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput are all smiles as they pose with newlyweds Sanah Kapur & Mayank; PICS

Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah Kapur recently tied the knot with Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank. Their wedding pictures went viral on social media and it was an intimate wedding attended by friends and families. Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, and Seema Pahwa, amongst others, were present at the wedding. Both Shahid and Mira looked lovely in the wedding pictures and now it looks like the family had yet another small get-together and the pictures prove that all of them had a great time.

Actress Seema Pahwa took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from the get-together. In the first picture, we can see Sanah Kapur and Mayank posing with their parents Seema and Manoj Pahwa and Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak. In the next picture, we can see Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput posing with the newlyweds. Shahid looked dapper in a white shirt and black pants, whereas Mira Rajput stunned in a peach saree. Seema wrote, “Friends forever” in the pictures.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, today Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of his wife Mira Rajput posing with his mum Neliima Azeem as she wrote a long note for the most important ladies in his life on International Women’s Day.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey opposite Mrunal Thakur. The film that was supposed to be released in December last year is now pushed to release in April.

