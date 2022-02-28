Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput are proud owners of a brand new car; PICS Inside

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the hottest couples in Bollywood. It is never a dull moment for the paps when they are spotted. Recently the Haider actor celebrated his birthday and held a bash at his house. From Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, it was attended by a lot of his friends and today it looks like Shahid got himself a late birthday present. The couple were spotted in the city as they bring home their brand new swanky car.