Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput are twinning and winning as they jet off for New Year vacay in style-WATCH

Actor Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput back in 2015. The duo was rejoicing in their marital bliss when their bundle of joy Misha stepped into their lives. Years later, they were also blessed with a son, Zain, being the perfect addition to the happy trio.

While Shahid is an unblemished actor, he is also the ideal family man and is often spotted spending time with his wife and children. As New Year celebrations have started knocking on the door, the couple was spotted at the airport this morning as they jet off to celebrate the New Year. Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter and Neliima Azeem were also spotted. Check out the visuals inside.

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput twin in grey as they jet off for New Year celebrations

The Kapoors seem to be all set to ring in the New Year with zest. It was only this morning that Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were spotted at the airport as they left for the occasion. The duo was also seen wearing co-ordinated grey and black colored outfits. A pair of black sunglasses was all that they needed to round off their looks.

The lovebirds were also seen being all smiles and striking a pose for the paparazzi. Watch the video right here.

Mother and son duo Ishaan Khatter and Neliima Azeem were also seen at the airport and they were seen posing for the camera around them. Notably, in a gentlemanly gesture, Khatter was also seen escorting his mother till the gate. Check out the picture here.

Work fronts of Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter

Shahid Kapoor made his debut in 2003 with romcom Ishq Vishk and proceeded to feature in the films that followed. Some of the most remarkable projects of Kapoor include Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, and many more. Up next, Shahid has quite a few projects lined in his kitty. He will be seen in Deva, opposite actress Pooja Hegde. Apart from that, he will also star in an untitled rom-com opposite Kriti Sanon.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter is currently rejoicing in the success of his latest venture Pippa. It was directed by Raja Krishna Menon, and also features Mrunal Thakur.

