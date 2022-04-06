Shahid Kapoor on Mira Rajput being critical of his craft: She doesn't waste time on my bad films

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the power couples in Bollywood who don’t miss out on a chance to dish out major relationship goals. Not just they help each other grow, but Shahid often calls Mira his biggest critic. Recently, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor, who is busy promoting his upcoming movie Jersey with Mrunal Thakur, opened up on receiving honest feedback from Mira and said that the lady is very critical. He also asserted that Mira is quite straightforward with her opinions.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Shahid said that Mira is critical of all his films. “Except the bad ones. She doesn’t waste her time over them. She’s like, ‘it’s so bad I don’t want to comment on it. Let’s talk about the ones that are decent’. She is very straight up. I like that. And we don’t always agree,” he added. Furthermore, Shahid emphasised that there are things on which he and Mira disagree. However, the Udta Punjab actor called it as the best part of their relationship where they can agree to disagree.

Meanwhile, talking about Jersey, this Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial happens to be the Bollywood remake of the National Award-winning Telugu cricket drama starring Nani in the lead. Shahid will be seen stepping into Nani’s shoes for the movie. Apart from Shahid and Mrunal, Jersey will also star Pankaj Kapur in a key role. The sports drama is slated to release on April 14 and will be having a box office clash with Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2.

