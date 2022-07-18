Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput can’t take their eyes off each other in THIS pic from Sanah Kapur’s wedding

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are all about love, romance ad being mushy together. The couple has been married for seven years now and they don’t miss out on a chance to paint the town red with their mushy romance. In fact, as Shahid and Mira are quite active on social media, they often share beautiful pics of themselves giving a glimpse of their love-filled moments, family time and vacation. Interestingly, the power couple is once again making the headlines as Mira has shared yet another beautiful pic of herself with Shahid.

Taking to her Instagram account, Mira shared a love-filled pic from Shahid’s sister Sanah Kapur’s wedding. In the pic, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor looked dapper in his all black outfit while Mira complemented him well in her ivory white saree. The couple struck a beautiful pose wherein they couldn’t take their eyes off each other. Mira captioned the pic as, “I got my eyes on you, and I see you checking me” along with a kiss emoticon. Interestingly, Shahid and Ishaan Khatter did like this cute pic along with their massive fan army.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. He will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action entertainer and it will mark the Kabir Singh actor’s first collaboration with the filmmaker. Besides, Shahid Kapoor will also be making his OTT debut soon with Raj and DK’s upcoming untitled project.

