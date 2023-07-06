Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput celebrate 8th wedding anniversary; 5 moments capturing their fairytale romance

Love is in the air as Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor and his beautiful wife Mira Rajput celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary today. This power couple has been capturing our hearts ever since they tied the knot, consistently setting new couple goals with their endearing chemistry and unwavering love. From stylish appearances to adorable social media posts, Shahid and Mira have become an epitome of relationship goals, inspiring millions of fans across the nation. As they embark on this joyous milestone, let's take a closer look at their fairytale romance and how they continue to redefine love in the limelight.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput showing their goofy self

Whether it's striking a goofy pose or sharing a lighthearted moment, this power couple knows how to keep the laughter alive in their relationship. In this post, they effortlessly showcase their fun-loving side, reminding us that love is all about finding joy in the little moments. Shahid and Mira were attending Shahid's sister, Sanah's wedding where they were captured in their goofy self.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput twinning and winning in life

Mira Rajput shared a photo with Shahid from the sets of Jersey where the couple are seen twinning in white. Their radiant smile and the embrace around each other steal the limelight. This photo was uploaded by Mira on the day of the release of the film and she captioned it, 'Jersey of Dreams'.

Shahid and Mira dancing through life

From family celebrations to romantic evenings, this dynamic duo never misses a chance to light up the dance floor. In this cute video, Shahid and Mira showcase their dance moves to Bruno Mars's 'Marry You' at Mira's parents' wedding anniversary. With their synchronized steps and infectious energy, they effortlessly steal the show, proving that their love is not only bound by vows but also by their shared passion for dance.

Shahid Kapoor's PDA for Mira

Shahid Kapoor leaves us swooning as he shows some PDA to his beloved wife, Mira. From sweet gestures to affectionate embraces, this power couple never shies away from expressing their love for each other. The video will leave you smiling and hoping for love just like theirs. Besides the video, the witty caption deserves some attention which reads, "Her first love is what she is staring at. But I’m ok being her second love also. . What to do. . Love is like that only"

Shahid Kapoor calls Mira 'center of his world'

Shahid Kapoor shared a birthday post for Mira where he called her the 'center of his world'. The photo shows Shahid embracing Mira from behind as he declared his adoration for his wife on social media. He wrote a sweet caption showcasing the unwavering love they share which reads, "Not just to share your joys but to share your sorrows too. Not just for every day we smile in each other’s arms but on the days we cry in each other’s arms. You are the centre of my world. And I wouldn’t want it any other way. Happy happy birthday."

Pinkvilla sends the lovely couple the best anniversary wishes!

