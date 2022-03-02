Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput deck up in stunning ethnics in new PIC; Fan says ‘Match made in heaven’

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adorable couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The lovebirds seldom shy away from expressing their love on social media, while fans swoon over their photos. A few moments back, Mira took to her Instagram space and shared a picture in which she can be seen posing with hubby Shahid as they attend the actor’s sister Sanah Kapur’s wedding festivities. For the unversed, Shahid’s half-sister Sanah is getting married to Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank. Needless to say, Shahid and Mira looked adorable together.

Sometime back, Mira took to the photo-and-video sharing app and shared a beautiful picture in which she and Shahid can be seen looking gorgeous in their ethnic wear. Shahid looked quite dapper in his black sherwani, while Mira opted for an alluring white saree. Her hair was left open and her makeup was nothing less than flawless. Mira wrapped up her look with a pair of statement earrings. Mira posted the picture and captioned it with a white heart emoji.

As soon as she shared the picture, fans showered it with a lot of love and likes. One fan wrote, “Match made in heaven”, while another’s comment read, “Lovely couple”. A third user wrote, “my favourite couple”.

Take a look:

Mira also took to her Instagram stories and treated fans to a few glimpses from the functions.

Take a look:

On the work front, Shahid will be soon seen in Gowtham Tinnanuri’s Jersey, which is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur.

ALSO READ: Mira Rajput pens special birthday post for Shahid Kapoor and shares his UNSEEN pics; Calls him ‘best husband’