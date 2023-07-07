Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput express love in romantic anniversary posts with Coldplay's songs; See PICS

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are among the most popular couples of B-Town and they never fail to shell out major relationship goals. While the Farzi actor isn't very active on social media, we often get glimpses of the couple's day-to-day life with their two children-son Zain Kapoor, and daughter Misha Kapoor, through Mira Rajput's Instagram stories. Just a few days ago, they jetted off to Greece for a vacay, and Mira shared some lovely snaps from their getaway. Yesterday, the couple enjoyed a Coldplay concert in Copenhagen, and going by the glimpses shared by Mira, looks like they had a great time! Today, Mira and Shahid are celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary, and on this occasion, they both shared romantic pictures from the vacay, and dedicated Coldplay songs for each other.

Shahid Kapoor wishes Mira Rajput on their 8th wedding anniversary

On Friday, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram account to post a lovely picture with Mira from their holiday. In the picture, Shahid is seen kissing Mira Rajput. They are both seen posing in front of a tourist place in Greece, and Shahid is seen wearing a white tank with matching shorts, while Mira is seen in a white top with black wide-legged pants. In his caption for Mira, Shahid wrote the lyrics of Coldplay's song 'A Sky Full Of Stars', but gave it his own twist. "In a sky full of stars …. I gave you my heart … go on and tear me apart … you will only find you in my heart (pl don’t kill me cause I made up my version of your fav song) happy anniversary my wife for life," he wrote. Check out his post for Mira below!

Mira Rajput wishes Shahid Kapoor on their wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput also shared a love-filled picture with Shahid Kapoor from their vacation. In the picture, she and Shahid are seen posing by a beach, and Mira is seen plating a kiss on Shahid's cheek. She penned a short yet sweet caption for him, and penned the lyrics of Coldplay's song Fix You. "Lights will guide you home And you are home. Happy 8 baby," shre wrote. Take a look at Mira's Instagram post:

Here's wishing Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput a happy wedding anniversary!

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput celebrate 8th wedding anniversary; 5 moments capturing their fairytale romance